ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Child-protective worker, Robin Niceta, failed to follow state regulations: Audit

By CHRISTOPHER OSHER chris.osher@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Former NSA employee arrested in Denver on espionage-related charges

Federal authorities arrested Colorado Springs resident Jareh Dalke, a former employee of the National Security Agency, Wednesday at an unspecified location in Denver on charges that he attempted to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government, the United States Justice Department announced Thursday. Dalke, 30, appeared in...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | GOP hasn't done much to solve violent crime

A GOP theme for its candidates in Colorado is crime. Check Republican aspirants’ websites and crime is one of their three issues, along with the economy and education. So what have Republicans done up to now to attack crime, especially violent crime?. Police statistics in Colorado show that violent...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora Sentinel: Move beyond politics and resolve how, why McClain was killed

Nearly three years after Elijah McClain was killed because of a botched encounter with Aurora Police and medics, McClain’s family, and the public, can still make little sense of the debacle. News this week from the Adams County coroner, regarding a lethal dose of ketamine injected into McClain, did...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado one of only four states to offer traffic crimes victims' assistance

Colorado’s 20-year high in traffic crashes aren’t just accidents, they're increasingly more often crimes, according to the Colorado State Patrol. When innocent people are injured or killed in motor vehicle crashes, Colorado is one of only four states that has a dedicated unit to serve the victims, troopers said in a news release.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Colorado’s crime fight isn’t about ‘deterrence’

No crook can be in two places at once. A career car thief can’t steal your wheels from your driveway tonight if he’s still doing time for his last crime. An opioid peddler won’t be able to poison your son or daughter if he’s in the slammer for a prior drug deal. Nor can a seasoned, smash-and-grab “shoplifter” ply his trade from behind bars.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Split Aurora city council approves retail theft jail sentences

A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days. Council gave early approval to the...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver's housing agency outlines ambitions 2023 plan to tackle homelessness

Denver's housing department on Monday released an ambitious plan for 2023 that focuses on addressing homelessness and combating the housing crisis by, among others, decommissioning camps and rehousing thousands of households. The Department of Housing Stability, which will host a public meeting on Oct. 18, is urging residents to offer...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Denver

Affidavit: Custody dispute led to fatal shooting of Arvada police officer

A newly released arrest affidavit says a 31-year-old man accused of killing an Arvada police officer told investigators he didn't know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting. Sonny Almanza faces charges in the Sept. 11 murder of 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff.The arrest papers say police were called to a home in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at about 2 a.m. because of a custody fight over two children. Someone called to say the mother of those children was intoxicated as she was on her way to pick them up. She had allegedly broken up with Almanza two weeks earlier. Officers showed up and were talking with the mother when a fight broke out. Police say that's when Almanza fired a rifle. Almanza said he thought he was shooting at a relative of the mother but instead hit Vakoff. Almanza is facing several charges that include first-degree murder.Vakoff had been with the Arvada Police Department since 2017.
ARVADA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
GREELEY, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
850wftl.com

Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant

FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy