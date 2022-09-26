Child-protective worker, Robin Niceta, failed to follow state regulations: Audit

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Former NSA employee arrested in Denver on espionage-related charges
Federal authorities arrested Colorado Springs resident Jareh Dalke, a former employee of the National Security Agency, Wednesday at an unspecified location in Denver on charges that he attempted to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government, the United States Justice Department announced Thursday. Dalke, 30, appeared in...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | GOP hasn't done much to solve violent crime
A GOP theme for its candidates in Colorado is crime. Check Republican aspirants’ websites and crime is one of their three issues, along with the economy and education. So what have Republicans done up to now to attack crime, especially violent crime?. Police statistics in Colorado show that violent...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Move beyond politics and resolve how, why McClain was killed
Nearly three years after Elijah McClain was killed because of a botched encounter with Aurora Police and medics, McClain’s family, and the public, can still make little sense of the debacle. News this week from the Adams County coroner, regarding a lethal dose of ketamine injected into McClain, did...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado one of only four states to offer traffic crimes victims' assistance
Colorado’s 20-year high in traffic crashes aren’t just accidents, they're increasingly more often crimes, according to the Colorado State Patrol. When innocent people are injured or killed in motor vehicle crashes, Colorado is one of only four states that has a dedicated unit to serve the victims, troopers said in a news release.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s crime fight isn’t about ‘deterrence’
No crook can be in two places at once. A career car thief can’t steal your wheels from your driveway tonight if he’s still doing time for his last crime. An opioid peddler won’t be able to poison your son or daughter if he’s in the slammer for a prior drug deal. Nor can a seasoned, smash-and-grab “shoplifter” ply his trade from behind bars.
coloradopolitics.com
Split Aurora city council approves retail theft jail sentences
A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days. Council gave early approval to the...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit weighs whether CU medical school's vaccine mandate burdens free exercise of religion
Although a trial judge believed the University of Colorado was not obligated to accommodate more than a dozen medical students and staff whose religious beliefs opposed vaccination for COVID-19, the federal appeals court based in Denver appeared less supportive of the school on Wednesday. A three-judge panel of the U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
Denver's housing agency outlines ambitions 2023 plan to tackle homelessness
Denver's housing department on Monday released an ambitious plan for 2023 that focuses on addressing homelessness and combating the housing crisis by, among others, decommissioning camps and rehousing thousands of households. The Department of Housing Stability, which will host a public meeting on Oct. 18, is urging residents to offer...
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly TikTok trend has a New Mexico family looking for justice. It’s called the “Blackout Challenge”. Videos on TikTok show individuals choking themselves until they pass out. Now a family from Socorro is suing TikTok after their son died doing the challenge. “TikTok is just not a safe place for kids,” […]
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Affidavit: Custody dispute led to fatal shooting of Arvada police officer
A newly released arrest affidavit says a 31-year-old man accused of killing an Arvada police officer told investigators he didn't know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting. Sonny Almanza faces charges in the Sept. 11 murder of 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff.The arrest papers say police were called to a home in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at about 2 a.m. because of a custody fight over two children. Someone called to say the mother of those children was intoxicated as she was on her way to pick them up. She had allegedly broken up with Almanza two weeks earlier. Officers showed up and were talking with the mother when a fight broke out. Police say that's when Almanza fired a rifle. Almanza said he thought he was shooting at a relative of the mother but instead hit Vakoff. Almanza is facing several charges that include first-degree murder.Vakoff had been with the Arvada Police Department since 2017.
1310kfka.com
Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure
Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
highlandsranchherald.net
Investigators looking for two 'armed and dangerous' car thieves
Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two car thieves “who they believe are armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 28 news release. On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in...
9News
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
850wftl.com
Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant
FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
