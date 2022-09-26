With storm season on our heels, and large storms brewing off the coast, you might be searching for a way to keep your home powered if the lights go out. Anker’s 1,024Wh portable power station is perfect for the task with six 110V outlets and three USB-C PD ports, delivering up to 100W of power. Not only can you get the power station on sale today, but it comes with two 100W solar panels to recharge from the sun at $100 off, now discounted to $1,600 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO