Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
electrek.co
BMW CFO sees ‘very good order’ situation with EVs, projects 400,000 pure electric vehicle sales
BMW is the latest automaker suggesting a wave of EV buyers is expected to hit the market in the coming year. The German automaker’s CFO, Nickolas Peter, said in a video conference Monday he expects pure electric vehicle sales to reach 400,000 next year as demand continues building and supply chains ease.
electrek.co
Weather the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station at $1,600 in New Green Deals
With storm season on our heels, and large storms brewing off the coast, you might be searching for a way to keep your home powered if the lights go out. Anker’s 1,024Wh portable power station is perfect for the task with six 110V outlets and three USB-C PD ports, delivering up to 100W of power. Not only can you get the power station on sale today, but it comes with two 100W solar panels to recharge from the sun at $100 off, now discounted to $1,600 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
RELATED PEOPLE
electrek.co
Coal-dependent Queensland will build Australia’s largest state-owned wind farm
Queensland, which has the highest dependence on coal of any Australian state, has announced that it will spend AU $776 million (US $500 million) to build Australia’s largest publicly owned wind farm. The Tarong West wind farm will be sited in Ironpot, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Kingaroy,...
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS・
electrek.co
Jaguar Land Rover to retrain over 60% of its technicians to support rapid EV transition
Jaguar Land Rover revealed its new program Wednesday called the “future skills programme,” aimed at retraining 29,000 of its workforce to acquire the skills to develop, manufacture, and service modern luxury electric vehicles. The British luxury automaker has significant plans to introduce all Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in EV form by 2030, making it critical that its employees are on board for the transition.
electrek.co
EGO’s 24-inch 56V cordless hedge trimmer tidies up curb appeal for $179 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of overgrown hedges or bushes? Do you currently have a corded hedge trimmer that’s annoying to use? Or, worse yet, a gas-powered one? It’s time to ditch the cord, gas, and oil with EGO’s Power+ 24-inch 56V electric hedge trimmer. The easy-to-use design runs off EGO’s 56V battery platform and delivers 24-inches of dual-action cutting ability with fully-serviceable blades for $179. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel kit with 20A charge controller falls to $191 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of being grid-dependent, or maybe you’re wanting to start the transition to solar? You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low for ACOPOWER’s 100W solar panel kit, which is down to $191 at Amazon. It includes the 100W solar panel, a 20W charge controller, and all the wiring you’ll need to get it set up as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) successfully builds its first electric Van using novel Microfactory model
EV startup Arrival has completed a huge step in bringing its first commercial EV into production, particularly in the way its flagship Van is being assembled. Arrival has successfully built its first production-verification Van using its Microfactory in Bicester, UK, marking the start of a new streamlined assembly that could eventually shift how and where EVs are built in the future.
Comments / 0