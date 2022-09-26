Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
5 Ways to Stress-Test a Stock in a Bear Market
An old Warren Buffett saying goes, "Price is what you pay, value is what you get." The volatile price action of the stock market can lead to fear of missing out on the upside and panic selling on the downside. But in reality, the true value of many companies is much more constant. Even a single quarterly earnings report rarely makes or breaks a company despite potentially sizable moves in the stock price.
