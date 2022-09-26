Read full article on original website
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out
NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Russian aircraft detected in North American Air Defense Identification Zone
Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada on Sunday, officials said. The aircraft entered and operated in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), but did not enter American sovereign airspace, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia
Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
WATCH: Man Unfazed by Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake in Mexico as He Stays in Rooftop Pool
A viral video is making the rounds, showing a man stone-faced while in a rooftop pool during a massive earthquake in Mexico. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake sent everyone scurrying for safety. However, the man in this footage shared on Twitter decided to let it ride. Toward the end of the clip, the waves in the pool become genuinely impressive.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
