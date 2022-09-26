It's only been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended its run, but fans of the popular CBS sitcom have already been wondering if — and even potentially when — a revival of the fan-favorite series could happen. Now, in time for the 15th anniversary of the series' debut, co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre are opening up about how they see the show's future — but it's something they have a difficult time imagining. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they explained that they feel like the finale was a solid one in terms of closure, making it hard to imagine going forward from there.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO