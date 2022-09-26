ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Series
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed

NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Katja Herbers' Peacock Gig, La Brea Season 2 Casting and More

Evil‘s Katja Herbers is taking a breather from demons to fight A.I. The actress has joined GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) have boarded the series, which also stars Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale. Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Creators Talk Revival

It's only been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended its run, but fans of the popular CBS sitcom have already been wondering if — and even potentially when — a revival of the fan-favorite series could happen. Now, in time for the 15th anniversary of the series' debut, co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre are opening up about how they see the show's future — but it's something they have a difficult time imagining. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they explained that they feel like the finale was a solid one in terms of closure, making it hard to imagine going forward from there.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Team Shares Influences for Season 6's Horror Episode

Rick and Morty gave fans the series' first full foray into Horror with the newest episode of Season 6, and the staff behind the series opened up about all of the John Carpenter and other Horror inspirations that helped craft the episode! While Rick and Morty has played with Horror ideas in the past, the Season 6 episode "Night Family" was the first real time in the series that the packaging around these ideas was changed up in order to tell as creepy of a new story as possible. It turns out, that was absolutely the intention for this one going into it.
TV SERIES

