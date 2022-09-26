Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Dempsey Is ‘Sure’ That ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Find A Way To Bring Derek Back Again
Patrick Dempsey surprised everyone when he reprised the role of Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on Grey’s Anatomy in season 17. While his character is still dead, Derek reuniting with Meredith in a dream sequence opened the door to his return. So, would he be up for coming back again?
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
Rapper Coolio, best known for his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise", has died, his manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59. Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said. A cause of death was not immediately given. Police told CBS News there were no signs of foul play.
‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look
UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
The Big Bang Theory Co-Creators Explain Why It's 'Hard To Imagine' A Revival, Even Though They'd Be Into It
The Big Bang Theory's popularity will likely never fade, but it's hard to say whether a revival could ever happen, even if the co-creators are already down.
‘NCIS’ Ratings Hit an All-Time Low as the Chances of a Mark Harmon Return Grow Slim
‘NCIS’ Season 20 marks the first complete season without Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
TVLine Items: Katja Herbers' Peacock Gig, La Brea Season 2 Casting and More
Evil‘s Katja Herbers is taking a breather from demons to fight A.I. The actress has joined GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) have boarded the series, which also stars Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale. Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes...
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
ComicBook
The Big Bang Theory Creators Talk Revival
It's only been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended its run, but fans of the popular CBS sitcom have already been wondering if — and even potentially when — a revival of the fan-favorite series could happen. Now, in time for the 15th anniversary of the series' debut, co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre are opening up about how they see the show's future — but it's something they have a difficult time imagining. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they explained that they feel like the finale was a solid one in terms of closure, making it hard to imagine going forward from there.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Team Shares Influences for Season 6's Horror Episode
Rick and Morty gave fans the series' first full foray into Horror with the newest episode of Season 6, and the staff behind the series opened up about all of the John Carpenter and other Horror inspirations that helped craft the episode! While Rick and Morty has played with Horror ideas in the past, the Season 6 episode "Night Family" was the first real time in the series that the packaging around these ideas was changed up in order to tell as creepy of a new story as possible. It turns out, that was absolutely the intention for this one going into it.
Comments / 0