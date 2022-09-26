ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Fernando, CA

Firefighters respond to brush fire near Hansen Dam

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvBaL_0iBIX0kS00

Firefighters contain brush fire near Hansen Dam 00:14

Los Angeles Fire Department units contained a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of 11770 W. Foothill Boulevard near the Hansen Dam Monday.

The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard about 1 p.m., according to LAFD.

Ground and helicopter crews were sent to battle the flames, and the LAFD managed to contain the blaze at just over two acres by about 2:20 p.m. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Crews were set to remain on scene throughout the afternoon to mop up remaining hot spots and assure complete control of the fire, according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Two injured in Rosemead house fire

Two people were injured in a house fire in Rosemead Wednesday, firefighters said. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour. Paramedics treated two people at the scene...
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Garage fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children in Westminster

A fire that broke out in the garage of a Westminster home early Wednesday displaced several people and a cat, according to authorities.The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Balboa Street. Dozens of firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Fountain Valley, and Huntington Beach fire departments were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.The fire was contained to the garage, but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Images released by OCFA show the heat from the fire left doorways and ceilings blackened and charred, and even melted the blades of a ceiling fan in the kitchen.Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the residents and likely saved their lives.One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A total of seven of adults, two children, and a cat were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Landscaper killed after driver loses control of car in El Sereno

A city contracted landscaper was killed in El Sereno after a driver lost control of their vehicle on Wednesday. The collision occurred at around 1:50 p.m. on Huntington Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. A Los Angeles Police Department traffic detective told CBS News that the man, working in the center divider at the time of the collision, was a contract worker for the city.Police say that at some point, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car and drove up onto the center divider, striking the landscaper before it flipped over, coming to a rest in the middle of lanes heading in the opposite direction. While the driver of the vehicle did suffer some injuries, they were able to escape under their own power. They were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Torrance motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in. 
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
San Fernando, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead

A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Several vehicles damaged after running over tree that fell onto Burbank Boulevard in Encino

As many as 10 vehicles were damaged after running into and over a downed tree in Encino.Several large branches from a tree alongside Burbank Boulevard fell into lanes near Hayvenhurst Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Several vehicles were caught on video running over the tree, slamming on their brakes and pulling over to the side of the road.Some people stopped to help direct traffic and clean up the mess, before police arrived and put out flares to block off the obstructed lane.Neighbors say this is a long, dark stretch of Burbank Boulevard, where people routinely go over the speed limit.There were no reports of serious injuries from the hazard.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning#Lafd
CBS LA

Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman fatally struck by vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident

On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area

CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

3,000 gallons of diesel fuel worth $16,000 stolen from Hesperia gas station

Three men from out of state face charges of grand theft after stealing thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station in Hesperia.Rolando Tamayo Tomas, 52, of Las Vegas; Luis Fernandez Cueria, 32, of Dallas; and Carlos Tejeda Pereira, 28, of Miami, were arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft. Tomas and Pereira have since posted bail and have been released, and jail records were not found for Cueria.San Bernardino County sheriff's officials say Tripco Mart, at Ranchero Road and 7th Street in Hesperia, called on Sept. 10 to report the...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Families mourn victims who died in Santa Monica Airport crash

As the city awaits a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding a fatal accident at Santa Monica Airport, friends and family are memorializing the two people who died. Flight instructor Christian West and student Jackson Nazario died on Sept. 8 when an introductory flight lesson went...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy