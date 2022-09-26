Firefighters respond to brush fire near Hansen Dam

Firefighters contain brush fire near Hansen Dam 00:14

Los Angeles Fire Department units contained a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of 11770 W. Foothill Boulevard near the Hansen Dam Monday.

The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard about 1 p.m., according to LAFD.

Ground and helicopter crews were sent to battle the flames, and the LAFD managed to contain the blaze at just over two acres by about 2:20 p.m. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Crews were set to remain on scene throughout the afternoon to mop up remaining hot spots and assure complete control of the fire, according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.