Sports at the highest levels are a quixotic quest for the impossible. Perfection doesn’t exist. It just doesn’t. It has never happened. It never will happen. The sport that occasionally features a “perfect” game — baseball — uses the word inaccurately. Sure, a pitcher might retire all 27 batters he faces in a single game, but none of those games were truly perfect. Every single one of those pitchers badly missed some spots here and there. Every single one of those pitchers surely needed a great play by the defense behind them or a laser-beam “at ‘em” ball that led to a scorched glove but an out. Every single one of those pitchers probably got the benefit of the doubt on some ball-or-strike calls along the way. None of those games were truly perfect.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO