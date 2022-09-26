Read full article on original website
Rucker: Perfect football doesn't exist, but Vols' Hooker statistically pushing it
Sports at the highest levels are a quixotic quest for the impossible. Perfection doesn’t exist. It just doesn’t. It has never happened. It never will happen. The sport that occasionally features a “perfect” game — baseball — uses the word inaccurately. Sure, a pitcher might retire all 27 batters he faces in a single game, but none of those games were truly perfect. Every single one of those pitchers badly missed some spots here and there. Every single one of those pitchers surely needed a great play by the defense behind them or a laser-beam “at ‘em” ball that led to a scorched glove but an out. Every single one of those pitchers probably got the benefit of the doubt on some ball-or-strike calls along the way. None of those games were truly perfect.
Report: Tennessee basketball to play Gonzaga in exhibition game
Tennessee basketball will play Gonzaga in an exhibition game prior to the 2022-23 season, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel. The exhibition is scheduled to be played in Frisco, Texas on Oct. 28. The matchup with Gonzaga will be one of two preseason tune-ups before the Vols'...
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Hendon Hooker takes humble approach to Heisman Trophy talk: 'It's icing on the cake'
Hendon Hooker is taking the bye week in stride this week as Tennessee enjoys the big win over Florida, but remains committed to working to improve. Hooker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, and was asked about being mentioned for the Heisman Trophy, as he’s played himself into contention for that award. Hooker recalled how he dreamed of being in the hunt for the Heisman.
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
