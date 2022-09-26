ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police officer hurt, suspect killed in shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the neck during a confrontation that left a suspect dead at a busy intersection just north of Denver. Investigators with the Broomfield Police Department say Denver's fugitive unit located a suspect in a homicide...
