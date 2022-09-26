ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
via.news

XPO Logistics Stock Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics rising 5.76% to $46.24 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

10x Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.02% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with 10x Genomics rising 8.02% to $31.66 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. 10x Genomics’s...
STOCKS
via.news

SNDL Inc. Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid by a staggering 20.5% in 14 days from $2.78 to $2.21 at 13:29 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.22% to $10,779.22, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

Li Auto Stock Falls 8% So Far On Thursday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid 8.21% to $22.85 at 14:18 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend trading session today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sands Macao#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Sands Corp#Linus Investment#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
via.news

Lennar Corporation Stock 5.53% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Lennar Corporation rising 5.53% to $77.53 on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Shopify Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.23% to $26.83 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.32% to $13,651.07, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today. Shopify’s...
STOCKS
via.news

CarMax Stock Was 6.8% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with CarMax (KMX) jumping 6.8% to $86.67 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. CarMax’s last close was $81.15, 47.97% below its 52-week high of $155.98. About CarMax. CarMax, Inc., along with its affiliates, is a used vehicle retailer in...
MARKETS
via.news

Caesars Entertainment Stock Over 25% Down In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) slid by a staggering 25.99% in 14 days from $46.14 to $34.15 at 15:04 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. Caesars Entertainment’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Texas Pacific Land Stock Was 5.5% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Texas Pacific Land rising 5.5% to $1,778.56 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was 7.24% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp jumping 7.24% to $3.86 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. U.S....
STOCKS
via.news

Wix.com Stock Was Up By 6.88% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Wix.com jumping 6.88% to $77.25 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Wix.com’s last close was $72.28,...
STOCKS
via.news

U.S. Gold Corp Stock Over 8% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) jumped 8.76% to $3.91 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.05% to $11,051.01, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Southwestern Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.21% Rise On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Southwestern Energy (SWN) jumping 5.21% to $6.36 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. Southwestern Energy’s last close was $6.05, 38.7% under its 52-week high of $9.87. About Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in...
STOCKS
via.news

Carnival Stock Went Down By Over 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 8.14% to $9.03 at 15:09 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $13,551.93, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Eaton Vance Tax (ETY), Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine...
MARKETS
via.news

United Rentals Stock Was 5.04% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 5.04% to $277.77 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
ECONOMY
via.news

Macerich Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Orange (ORAN), Macerich Company (MAC), Medical Properties Trust (MPW) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Antero Resources Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) dropped by a staggering 22.24% in 14 days from $39.87 to $31.00 at 16:15 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Antero Resources’s...
STOCKS

