Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Bearish Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell by a staggering 21.97% in 14 days from $11.93 to $9.31 at 16:05 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
via.news
Weibo Stock Is 8% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose 8.26% to $17.56 at 15:22 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Globalstar Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 8.1% to $1.70 at 14:59 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $13,779.13, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
United Rentals Stock Was 5.04% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 5.04% to $277.77 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
CarMax Stock Was 6.8% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with CarMax (KMX) jumping 6.8% to $86.67 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. CarMax’s last close was $81.15, 47.97% below its 52-week high of $155.98. About CarMax. CarMax, Inc., along with its affiliates, is a used vehicle retailer in...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Was Up By 16.38% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe rising 16.38% to $1.35 on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s last close...
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid by a staggering 20.5% in 14 days from $2.78 to $2.21 at 13:29 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.22% to $10,779.22, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Lantheus Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC), Rogers Corporation (ROG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Wix.com Stock Was Up By 6.88% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Wix.com jumping 6.88% to $77.25 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Wix.com’s last close was $72.28,...
via.news
XPO Logistics Stock Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics rising 5.76% to $46.24 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today.
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Fall So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) slid 8.25% to $14.57 at 12:44 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,762.24, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Was 5.54% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 5.54% to $26.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64. LendingTree’s last close was $25.53, 84.5% under its 52-week high of $164.69. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc. operates an online platform for consumers in the United States...
via.news
Paramount Group And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Paramount Group (PGRE), Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Merck (MRK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell by a staggering 28.97% in 30 days from $5.8 to $4.12 at 11:41 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.76% to $10,746.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Li Auto Stock Falls 8% So Far On Thursday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid 8.21% to $22.85 at 14:18 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Antero Resources Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) dropped by a staggering 22.24% in 14 days from $39.87 to $31.00 at 16:15 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Antero Resources’s...
via.news
Lennar Corporation Stock 5.53% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Lennar Corporation rising 5.53% to $77.53 on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) rising 7.32% to $1,263.10 on Tuesday while NYSE dropped 0.28% to $13,541.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and its affiliates, provide insurance and financial services throughout the United States. Five segments make up the company: HG Global/BAM (arch), NSM, Kudu and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM Segment provides insurance for municipal bonds that are issued to fund public purposes such as transportation, schools and utilities. It also offers reinsurance protection services. The Ark segment is responsible for writing a range of reinsurance products and insurance. This includes property, marine, energy, accident, health, casualty and specialty products. NSM serves as the managing general agent for special property and casualty insurance. It covers a variety of sectors including specialty transport, real estate and social services. Kudu provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers, including management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finance, legacy partner liquidity and generational ownership transfer. Other Operations offers travel insurance through a broker channel or direct to consumers. It manages separate accounts as well as pooled investments vehicles and pools for the insurance-linked sectors. This includes catastrophe bonds, collateralized insurance investments and industry losses warranties. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., was established in 1980. It is located in Hamilton, Bermuda.
via.news
Nikola Stock Falls By 32% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 32.22% in 30 days from $5.39 to $3.65 at 12:46 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,762.24, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
via.news
Tilray Stock Was 7.86% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray rising 7.86% to $3.02 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Tilray’s last close...
Comments / 0