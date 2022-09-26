(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) rising 7.32% to $1,263.10 on Tuesday while NYSE dropped 0.28% to $13,541.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and its affiliates, provide insurance and financial services throughout the United States. Five segments make up the company: HG Global/BAM (arch), NSM, Kudu and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM Segment provides insurance for municipal bonds that are issued to fund public purposes such as transportation, schools and utilities. It also offers reinsurance protection services. The Ark segment is responsible for writing a range of reinsurance products and insurance. This includes property, marine, energy, accident, health, casualty and specialty products. NSM serves as the managing general agent for special property and casualty insurance. It covers a variety of sectors including specialty transport, real estate and social services. Kudu provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers, including management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finance, legacy partner liquidity and generational ownership transfer. Other Operations offers travel insurance through a broker channel or direct to consumers. It manages separate accounts as well as pooled investments vehicles and pools for the insurance-linked sectors. This includes catastrophe bonds, collateralized insurance investments and industry losses warranties. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., was established in 1980. It is located in Hamilton, Bermuda.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO