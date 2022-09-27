ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno furniture store closing after 30 years in business

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Fc50_0iBIQzJd00

A Fresno furniture store is closings its doors after 30 years in business.

Oak and Sofa Liquidators has signage up that says it's having a "going out of business sale."

The furniture store on Blackstone just south of Bullard in north Fresno is working to sell its entire $2 million inventory.

Staff members say a combination of factors is behind the closure - including the overall economy, saturation in the market, and the pandemic.

There's no specific closing date yet, but they're looking at possibly November.

They also say only the Fresno store is closing, not the locations in Hanford, Visalia, or Bakersfield.

yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford

The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
FRESNO, CA
