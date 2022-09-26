Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
racer.com
Who holds the strongest hands in IMSA's GTD PRO and GTD title fights?
Even if nothing goes according to plan, it’s about as sure a bet as anything that Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell will take the inaugural IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO title for Pfaff Motorsports on Saturday (assuming Hurricane Ian doesn’t alter the Petit Le Mans schedule). Campbell...
racer.com
Zilisch win narrows Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship at Road Atlanta
The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires title chase narrowed to 30 points on Thursday courtesy of a Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) victory. Zilisch beat teammate Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) to the checkered flag by 0.123s. Championship leader Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) finished fifth while Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) had a disastrous race and only completed five laps before a mechanical issue ended his race.
racer.com
2022 Runoffs Tire Rack Pole Award winners from VIR
Three days of qualifying have come to a close at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) for the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held Sept. 24-Oct. 2, 2022. As such, 26 Tire Rack Pole Award winners have been identified and will lead their respective classes to the green flag over the next three Hagerty Race Days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: 2022 Runoffs livestream podcast
Brian Bielanski’s “Inside the SCCA” podcast is going live from the Runoffs at VIR with nine live shows. Inside the SCCA Presented by Goodyear Racing Tires and Vintage Racers for Rescues will kick off each race day with Breakfast at the Runoffs at 7:00am ET. Then picking up coverage during the lunch break with the Halftime show at 11:45am ET and wrapping up each day right after the final checker flag with Runoffs After Dark at 5:45pm ET Friday (Sept. 30) and Saturday (Oct. 1), Sunday’s night show (Oct. 2) will air 4:45pm ET.
racer.com
TV ratings: Texas
NASCAR’s return to Texas netted a slight uptick in viewing audience from the week prior. The Cup Series telecast Sunday on USA averaged a 1.11 Nielsen rating and 1.908 million viewers per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from 1.07/1.776 for the Saturday night race at Bristol. Last year’s Texas race ran in October and on NBC, netting a 1.52/2.436m.
racer.com
Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: How to break in an engine
Join us for Episode No.236 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: ‘How to break in an engine’ with Davin Reckow and VP Racing Fuels. With Kyle Wolf, Business Development – Race Fuel & Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels and Davin Reckow, Redline Rebuild host, media operations team lead, engine builder extraordinaire. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Who will win the SCCA Runoffs, part 1
It’s an accepted fact that Virginia International Raceway is not an easy track to master. It’s a track that requires a big dose of commitment to turn a quick lap, and cunning racecraft to move past another driver. With its fast, flowing Esses and a tricky turn that exits off-camber leading onto the longest straight on the track, it’s a demanding circuit on which to be fast and competitive. That’s why it may be the perfect place to hold the SCCA National Championship Runoffs — which is exactly what’s set to happen in the races this Friday through Sunday.
racer.com
Who will win the Runoffs: GT, Touring and more
Here’s the third and final installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. E Production, F Production & H Production. Words: J. Michael Hemsley. E Production. It’s hard to argue against success, and Jesse Prather...
racer.com
Who will win the SCCA Runoffs: Open-wheel, Prototypes
Here’s the second installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Formula Atlantic, Formula Continental, Formula X, Prototype 1 & 2. Words: Tom Schultz. Formula Atlantic. Formula Atlantic is a class that has had several...
racer.com
Jeannette, Hyett launching AO Racing Porsche GTD effort for 2023
Gunnar Jeannette and PJ Hyett are launching a new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona program that will debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona utilizing a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3.R. Based in Chicago, the AO Racing team, which is currently recruiting staff for the program, will embark on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Robb all-in on IndyCar move for 2023
Sting Ray Robb is going all-in on making the leap to the NTT IndyCar Series. With multiple offers to ponder, the Indy Lights championship runner-up has decided there’s no value in returning for a third season on the top step of the Road To Indy. Fortunate to possess solid sponsorship support, the 21-year-old is focused on finding an IndyCar home to build upon after rallying to close the Lights season with a pole, win, and second-place finish in Laguna Seca and the championship.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Trans Am Young Gun award contenders
The 2022 class of Peter Gregg Foundation Young Guns offers a look at the future of motorsports, both in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, as well as in other racing disciplines. The depth of talent of those competing for the year-end $20,000 prize has exceeded expectations, with drivers under 25 years old earning three wins and five poles in the first 10 TA2 races this year. Two Young Guns, Connor Mosack and Brent Crews, are very much in the hunt for the TA2 class championship.
racer.com
Civic leaders: HPD’s touring car pipeline
The Honda Civic is a modern classic: sleek, fun to drive, and versatile enough to be equally appealing to somebody who is learning to drive as to someone looking for a platform to build the street machine of their dreams. Those same qualities make the road-going Civic a superb starting...
CARS・
racer.com
Budzinski, Ferguson, Schrage to carry Team USA Scholarship colors
The Team USA Scholarship has confirmed this year’s three young American drivers who will represent their nation with the program in the prestigious Formula Ford Festival and Walter Hayes Trophy events in England this fall. Elliott Budzinski (center, below), 20, from Ann Arbor, Mich.; William Ferguson (left), 18, from Pacifica, Calif.; and Thomas Schrage (right), 17, from Bethel, Ohio have been selected following an intense two-day shootout among six participants at the Polecat Training Center facility in Lynchburg, Tenn.
racer.com
Evans leads WRC Rally New Zealand after Tanak lands penalty
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans will start Saturday’s second leg of WRC Rally New Zealand holding a narrow advantage after Friday’s end-of-day leader Ott Tanak landed a 5-second penalty that pushes him down to second, 4.8s behind the Welshman. Tanak had battled through torrential downpours to lead in his...
racer.com
IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat
Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:. • The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle. • How Barnicoat ended up on the...
racer.com
Daly set for Cup debut on Charlotte Roval
Veteran IndyCar racer Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing in the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from BitNile. The NTT IndyCar Series wrapped at Laguna Seca on Sept. 11, where Daly is a full-time competitor with BitNile support.
racer.com
Nail-biting finales are the norm for MX-5 Cup
The 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich will draw to a nail-biting close during the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend with two final rounds setting the stakes for what is likely to be a three-way title fight. Mathematically the current top six in the championship table are in with a chance, even if those bottom three will need to sweep the maximum points and require the top three to take little or nothing if it is to happen for them.
Comments / 0