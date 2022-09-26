The 2022 class of Peter Gregg Foundation Young Guns offers a look at the future of motorsports, both in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, as well as in other racing disciplines. The depth of talent of those competing for the year-end $20,000 prize has exceeded expectations, with drivers under 25 years old earning three wins and five poles in the first 10 TA2 races this year. Two Young Guns, Connor Mosack and Brent Crews, are very much in the hunt for the TA2 class championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO