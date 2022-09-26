One of the best things about Monday Night Football since the 2021 season is the Manningcast that ESPN has. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning commentate the game, giving the feeling of you just watching the game at home with friends, breaking things down in their own unique style. They also break down quarterbacks extremely well, which is something Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have an issue with now.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO