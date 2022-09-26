Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
Eli Manning Throws Hilarious Shot At Broncos’ Russell Wilson
One of the best things about Monday Night Football since the 2021 season is the Manningcast that ESPN has. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning commentate the game, giving the feeling of you just watching the game at home with friends, breaking things down in their own unique style. They also break down quarterbacks extremely well, which is something Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have an issue with now.
pethelpful.com
Corgi Steals the Show During Seattle Seahawks Game and We're Obsessed
The official TikTok account for NBC Sports, @nbcsports, shared a snippet of what might be the greatest halftime performance we've ever seen. And no, it's not a famous artist. Save that for the Super Bowl. We promise you that this is way better. The Seattle Seahawks decided to host a...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 4
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets this Sunday, Oct. 2. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be played in Pittsburgh. The Jets have been “waffling” in recent weeks, winning away to the Cleveland Browns […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
Russell Wilson Is Subway's Most Awkward Pitchman
Russell Wilson is painfully awkward in this resurfaced Subway ad.
Comments / 0