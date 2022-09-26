The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only about to get better, with the top prospect in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez, set to receive his much awaited call-up.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO