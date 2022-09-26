Read full article on original website
SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday. The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday. Ian...
Walleye bring back popular forward Mitchell Heard
The Toledo Walleye have re-signed Mitchell Heard, a forward who became a fan favorite last season. Heard has been a point-per-game player in the ECHL. After playing part of last season in Germany, he returned to North America and signed with the Walleye on Dec. 9. Last season, Heard played in 49 games with Toledo and produced 49 points. He finished the regular season with 23 goals and 26 assists. Then in 21 Kelly Cup playoff games, Heard had 12 points with two goals and 10 assists.
