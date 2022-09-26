ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Society
Local
Hawaii Society
County
Maui County, HI
mauinow.com

Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved

Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor

Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Maui Economic Opportunity#Charity Seal
hawaiinewsnow.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy