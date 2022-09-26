Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Maui Food Technology Center offers two webinars for Hawaiʻi food entrepreneurs
Small food entrepreneurs looking to grow their business will receive helpful information during two webinars in October on food safety and labeling, presented by Maui Food Technology Center. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 to 11 a.m., a “Food Safety Plan Workshop” will be presented by John Nakashima, RS, PCQI; Owner...
mauinow.com
“Maui School Slippah Solace” – Collection drive through November at Maui fire stations
This year the Maui Fire Department is teaming up with the Maui Cookie Lady to collect slippers (flip flops) for Maui schools during the months of September, October and November. Slippers can be dropped off at these Maui Fire Stations:. Kahului (200 Dairy Road) Lahaina (1860 Honoapiʻilani Hwy/) Wailea...
Payday: Some essential Maui County workers to receive hazard pay
United Public Workers members in Maui County can expect compensation for working during the pandemic.
mauinow.com
Retired and senior volunteers welcomed back to Kalana O Maui information desk
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino welcomed the return of the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program volunteers today to staff the Information Desk in the lobby of the Kalana O Maui Building. Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata conducted a Hawaiian blessing. Staffing of the Information Desk was suspended in 2020 because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved
Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
mauinow.com
Settlement reached between UPW and County of Maui over temporary hazard pay
After more than two years of a dispute over contract language on Temporary Hazard Pay in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract, Maui County has agreed to a settlement, according to the United Public Workers. “United Public Workers members working in Maui County will finally receive fair compensation for hazardous work...
mauinow.com
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor
Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
RELATED PEOPLE
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
mauinow.com
Mā‘alaea Village Coastal Resilience and Erosion Management Plan is focus of meeting
An ongoing project to develop a Mā‘alaea Village Coastal Resilience and Erosion Management Plan will be discussed during a community meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Maui Ocean Center Dome. Members of the public may also participate virtually by registering for the Zoom link at:...
Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped
A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Lahaina man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly stealing an occupied car in Kahului
A Lahaina man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly entered an occupied vehicle that was running and unlocked in the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center. A 57-year-old Kahului woman was sitting in the third row of the 2020 Nissan Armada, when the man entered the vehicle...
hawaiinewsnow.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
Comments / 0