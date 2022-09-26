Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
fox5dc.com
Pivotal race for Virginia's 7th Congressional district heats up
VIRGINIA - There are 40 days until Election Day, and one of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterms is happening in Virginia. We’re talking about the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent democratic congresswoman Abigal Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, is facing republican challenger Yesli Vega...
wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
Inside Nova
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
WDBJ7.com
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Meet the Candidates: Taysha DeVaughan for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District seat
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
Youngkin’s election commissioner addresses fraud concerns as early voting starts
lection Commissioner Susan Beals, who was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in March, is facing her first big test with early voting now underway in Virginia.
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
Inside Nova
See the former jobs of the governor of Virginia
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Virginia using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 1