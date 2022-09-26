Read full article on original website
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
kptv.com
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
PPB: Wanted drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly selling drugs to minors near Cleveland High School in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau announced. PPB said the arrest came after an officer responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student just before 11:15 a.m. Authorities learned […]
kptv.com
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
kptv.com
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside. One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure...
kptv.com
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
KGW
RV residents along a section of NE Sandy stealing and threatening neighbors
Neighbors feel unsafe in their homes. One resident said one homeless person even threatened to burn their home down if they called the police.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Portland
Authorities say a man was shot multiple times in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
KTVL
Portland woman arrested on new charges after being caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is back in Multnomah County Jail after she was arrested Monday night on charges of theft, disorderly conduct and furnishing false information to police. Portland Police say 54-year-old Terri Zinzer (also noted in court records as Zinser) was harassing several people near Southeast 113th...
oregontoday.net
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
