Abilene, TX

Guest
2d ago

It's all good because there WILL come a time that these people will need to answer for what they are and have done. Matters not if they believe it or not, it will happen.

Marsha Caragianis
4d ago

In the Bible it says man and woman, not men and men or girls and girls.

FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022

Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
ABILENE, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
MIX 92-5

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

More job opportunities come to post-pandemic Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were forced to rethink their jobs, switch career paths or were simply laid off due to the state of the economy. Now, more than two-and-a-half years after the U.S. declared disaster in regards to COVID-19, those employers who lost employees are working to hire more […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Drunk woman arrested after calling Abilene police to report body in trash can

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1800 block of Portland AvenueA victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him. […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
WINTERS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ABILENE, TX

