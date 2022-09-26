Read full article on original website
WRAL
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
WRAL
Western NC prepares for another hurricane with memories of Fred still fresh
From the coast to the mountains, agencies throughout North Carolina are preparing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
NC mountain communities preparing for possible flooding from Ian
Communities along the North Carolina coast are bracing for dangerous currents, rough surf and overwash as Hurricane Ian moves up from Florida. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
WRAL
Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood
A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WRAL
Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
WRAL
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
WRAL
Mass flooding, power outages in Fla. as monster Ian hits
Hurricane Ian, a monster Category 4 storm, made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon. Residents were dealing with mass flooding, power outages, and strong wind gusts, and that's before the storm hit.
WRAL
Man found dead on Raleigh greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police were investigating after a man was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway. Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
WRAL
Take precautions when hiring someone to repair Ian damage
If you’re dealing with damage from Ian, 5 On Your Side says there are important things to know before you hire anyone to do repairs. “We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, executive director of the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”
WRAL
23-year-old Durham woman charged with murder after man's body found stuffed in trunk
DURHAM, N.C. — A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after a man's body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at a Durham apartment complex. The Durham Police Department said on Sept. 13 they found Jivon Cherry, 39, from Durham, in a car parked at the Falls Pointe at the Park Apartments.
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Disturbing Halloween decoration comes down after residents complain
A family in Harnett County took down a Halloween decoration that many locals interpreted as an offensive display. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
