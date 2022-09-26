ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
WRAL

Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood

A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WRAL

Take precautions when hiring someone to repair Ian damage

If you’re dealing with damage from Ian, 5 On Your Side says there are important things to know before you hire anyone to do repairs. “We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, executive director of the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ne White House
WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday

Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy