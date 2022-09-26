ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mari-Elise Paul Named a 2022 Go To Lawyer for Intellectual Property Law

ALEXANDRIA, VA—Virginia Lawyers Weekly recently named Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Mari-Elise Paul to the 2022 list of Virginia’s Go To Lawyers for Intellectual Property Law. She is one of 19 attorneys honored. Paul is a Member (Partner) of Stites & Harbison based in Alexandria, Va., and Louisville,...
