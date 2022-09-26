Read full article on original website
If you hadn’t heard, there’s a rather big game going on this weekend. Yes, NC State will be playing the biggest game of the weekend with ESPN’s College Gameday featuring the Wolfpack vs Tigers in Clemson, SC. The collective blood pressure of the Wolfpack fanbase has cranked up a few notches this week, but this is exactly the situations that we want to be in, so take the stress and all that comes with it and just enjoy the week!
You could tell Dave Doeren wanted to make a concerted effort to work out the kinks in the passing game in prep for the game at Clemson (whether a passing attack will be useful in that game now due to weather is a side issue). This plan worked out well, as the Wolfpack looked much improved in the pass game against UConn, a mix between the level of the opponent and the increased sharpness of the play.
I hope you still have those Bally Sports streaming links handy, because by my count, the NC State men’s basketball team has eight games that will be covered by the Bally Sports Universe of Networks (RSNs, I mean). The Pack will also be spending a lot of time on ACC Network this season. Complete television information was released this week.
At this point it’s looking like we’re in for a rainy Saturday night in Clemson, at the least. Hurricane Ian remains projected to hit Florida’s west coast some time later in the week, with a potential path that could take it right through the heart of South Carolina.
Mission accomplished: NC State made it to Clemson week undefeated. (Note to self: send Christmas card to ECU’s kicker.) The result is a primetime, top-10 matchup that is getting the College GameDay treatment. The Wolfpack is the underdog this week, of course. Clemson is favored by 6.5 or seven...
With a top 10 team that had its fanbase laser-focused on this weekend versus Clemson, some updates over the past couple of weeks to the other revenue driver, NC State Men's Basketball, flew well under the radar. So before we get fully into preparation for Saturday here are some quick notes (the link provided has the full video and transcript as well): - Sounds like Jarkel is the clubhouse leader to be the...uh...team leader. Keatts has seen those qualities from him manifest in different ways than the regular "lead by example" types we've had over the years. - Terq and Joiner sound like they've practiced against each other more than with each other due to their alpha instincts raising the level of competition in practice. Definitely pros and cons with that. - Gantt and Ross are said to both be 100% healthy and cleared, but are still trying to get back to form. - Keatts was asked about our defense and seemingly joked that we would be mostly of a zone team after no longer having a Manny Bates-type to protect the rim. In KK fashion it was said with a sly grin so who knows to what extent we will see more zone this year. That said, websites like Pack Insider theorize with Burns on the court we might see a lot of zone since he'd be ineffective defending ball screens.
