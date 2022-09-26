Read full article on original website
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The 2022 annual Beat Bama Food Drive is about to begin. Starting this Friday, Sept. 30, up until Nov. 17, this student-led organization will be collecting non-perishable food products from all over Auburn. This is a competition where the University of Alabama will also be collecting food at the same time, and whoever collects more by the deadline wins. This past year Auburn collected over 352,000 pounds of food and beat Alabama by 33,000 pounds, overall collecting more than 600,000 pounds of food.
