‘Tis the damn season. Taylor Swift is plotting a massive stadium tour for the summer of 2023, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. “Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place,” one insider teases. “She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.” A second source shares that several shows have already been booked. Swift’s rep did not respond to Page Six’s multiple requests for comment. The “Betty” singer, 32, was due to go on tour in 2020 in support of her seventh studio album, “Lover,” but she was forced to cancel the dates once COVID-19 swept the world. “This...

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO