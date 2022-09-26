Text messages show Meadows had direct contact with operative who was trying to seize voting machines

Read full article on original website
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump posed as a Washington Post reporter in a 2019 call with her: book
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump may have posed as a reporter to call her, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Dingell thought the caller sounded like Trump. Trump insulted Dingell's late husband at a Dec. 2019 rally. She responded by praising her husband's...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
Ukrainians 'outraged' over referendum as Russia gets ready to annex regions; Americans warned to leave Russia: Live updates
Referendums dismissed by the West as "shams" in four Russian-held regions of Ukraine all won overwhelming support of voters, Russian election officials said Wednesday. Russian-installed Central Elections Committees said voter turnout exceeded 90% in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia and was 79% in Kherson. All four provinces voted at least 87% in favor of joining Russia, the officials said.
House Passes Short-Term Funding Plan Hours Before Shutdown Deadline
The House of Representatives sent a short-term spending plan to Biden’s desk Friday, averting a government shutdown that would have gone into effect from midnight. The bill, which passed with a vote of 226 to 200, includes $12.3 billion to assist in the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, $2.5 billion to aid communities impacted by natural disasters, $1 billion to help heat low-income areas amid a gas shortage in the northeast, and $20 million more to aid the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The measure faced opposition from Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Less than a dozen Republicans joining the Democratic majority to pass it. The short term spending plan is supposed to fund government activity until Dec. 16, when lawmakers will face a similar deadline.Read it at Politico
A new $1.1 billion weapons package will more than double the number of HIMARS Ukraine has to hammer key Russian positions
A new $1.1 billion US weapons package will more than double the amount of HIMARS Ukraine has. Right now, Kyiv has 16 HIMARS in its arsenal and has used them effectively to strike key Russian positions. The new US military aid package will see 18 more HIMARS delivered to Ukraine,...
Annexation fails to hide gulf between what Putin wants and what his forces can hold
It was a moment of two completely incompatible events. One staged in Moscow, of a pen on paper, theater and imperialist expansion. The other the slow, methodical advance of Ukraine's forces through poorly supplied and commanded Russian positions.
Putin's military lacks 'manpower' but that's just one of 'a lot of other problems,' CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns said Russia's military mobilization won't be enough to help them win the war. Putin ordered a "partial military mobilization" to bring in an extra 300,000 troops as the war persists. His military has a lot of other problems, "manpower is only one of them," Burns told...
Business that lets any candidate put up yard signs outside now facing possible fines
An anonymous complaint about political signs outside a business in Greeley is putting a new city ordinance to the test. While catering for big events is their specialty, Corleone's in Greeley has become a drive-by political forum. Republican or Democrat, school board or congressional candidate, owner Nick St. George turns no sign away from his highly visible property between Highway 34 and 23rd Avenue. "None of these candidates pay me," St. George said. "I think it's fair for everybody to have the same advantage to be to put up the sign on a highly trafficked corner." George's tradition of allowing...
Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom
A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him. Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some...
