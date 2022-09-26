Read full article on original website
Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation
Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal
(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
La. Guard sends assistance to Florida after Hurricane Ian
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30. Roughly 80 Guardsmen, 30 tactical vehicles and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter have moved into...
Missouri Legislature sends income tax cut bill to governor
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Legislature on Thursday has given Republican Gov. Mike Parson the tax cut he'd been asking for. By a 98-32 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 3, reducing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. After the vote, Parson...
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
Tennessee Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in 4 Good Government tax referendum
After two years, a 2020 referendum effort to repeal Nashville's 34% property tax appears to be over, as the Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear an appeal from the Davidson County Election Commission. In an order issued Thursday, the state high court declined to hear the election commission’s...
Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks
Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money. State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
(The Center Square) – With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that...
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning
Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
Georgia taxpayers own 11.5% of the state's railroad infrastructure, will spend money for upgrades
(The Center Square) — Georgia famously built the Western & Atlantic Railroad between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 170 years ago, but today the state's railroad holdings have grown to include several shortline railroads. Georgia's rail network has 4,684 miles of track, which in 2021 was the seventh...
Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules
The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
Indiana's Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for...
