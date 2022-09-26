ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
TEXAS STATE
WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation

Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
MISSOURI STATE
Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal

(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
La. Guard sends assistance to Florida after Hurricane Ian

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30. Roughly 80 Guardsmen, 30 tactical vehicles and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter have moved into...
FLORIDA STATE
Missouri Legislature sends income tax cut bill to governor

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Legislature on Thursday has given Republican Gov. Mike Parson the tax cut he'd been asking for. By a 98-32 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 3, reducing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. After the vote, Parson...
MISSOURI STATE
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing

(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks

Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money. State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.
INDIANA STATE
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday

NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
TEXAS STATE
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning

Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
WYOMING STATE
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
NEBRASKA STATE
Indiana's Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for...
INDIANA STATE

