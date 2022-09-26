ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation

Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal

(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Election State#Pacs#Hobbs
KPVI Newschannel 6

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent

(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing

(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain

(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning

Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy