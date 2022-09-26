Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation
Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
LAW・
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report says North Carolina law enforcement ignoring protections for syringe services programs
(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs. Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal
(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent
(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Comptroller Susanna Mendoza visits Marion to talk about legislation to help the families of fallen first responders
MARION — Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza joined state and local officials at a press conference in the Williamson County Administration Building to talk about two bills being introduced in the Illinois House and Senate. Together with State Rep. Dave Vella of Rockford and State Sen. Christopher Belt of Swansea,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain
(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues
OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning
Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes tax credit for low-income residents living car-free
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have enacted a tax credit for low-income families who do not own vehicles was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week due to fiscal concerns. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 457 this week, a measure that would have offered a $1,000 tax...
Comments / 0