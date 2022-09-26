Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO