‘Strange World’ creators talk old-school adventures and the importance of legacy
Watching the trailer for “Strange World,” the latest film from Disney animation, it’s easy to get a Jules Verne vibe. And according to director Don Hall, that’s entirely on purpose.
Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
A Bird Flew in review – heartfelt portrait of film-makers struggling with lockdown
There are some heartfelt performances and vignettes in this debut feature from producer-turned-director Kirsty Bell and writers Elizabeth Morris and Dominic Wells – and certainly some lustrous monochrome images from cinematographer Sergio Delgado. But this lockdown ensemble piece about a movie production stymied by Covid is self-conscious and doesn’t really come together, and the tonal shifts can be a little uncomfortable.
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
The Independent
Instagram videos viewed by Molly Russell spark coroner’s ‘greatest’ warning
A coroner issued the “greatest” warning to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell – as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on Instagram.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the 17 clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.On Friday, the head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta, Elizabeth Lagone, defended the social media platform’s content policies – saying suicide and self-harm material could have been posted by a...
Smile review – grin and bear it in this queasy, nasty horror melodrama
A psychiatrist fleeing her own trauma discovers a grisly, self-replicating chain of destruction
New show recreates key moments in Chicano movement
Su Teatro is premiering a new play featuring recordings of some of the lesser known heroes of the Chicano movement.The multi-media production "What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years" challenges audiences to see history from new perspectives.Opening scenes recount the early days in the 56 year relationship between Corky and Geraldine Gonzales. But the storyteller is Geraldine, whose entire family became involved in the decades long struggle for civil rights.Filmmaker and artist Daniel Salazar, who directs the XicanIndie FilmFest, wrote the play which uses audio, still images and film interspersed with live theater to ensure audiences use their own experiences...
SFGate
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)
Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.”. Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor.
Collider
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
Obsidious share video for new track Lake Of Afterlife
Former Obscura members resurface in new prog metal quartet Obsidious and will release debut album Iconic in October
BuzzFeed
Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Entertainment Weekly
Heavenly creatures: His Dark Materials delivers the angels unto season 3 in first look
The Amber Spyglass is by far the most out-there of author Philip Pullman's Dark Materials trilogy. If the presence of the mulefa didn't tip you off — those creatures from an alternate dimension that look like giant elephants moving about on spherical seed sacks — there's also the concepts of the Authority, the Land of the Dead, Gallivespians (little humanoids that ride around on insects), and even more parallel-world hopping.
Secret life of Gerald: the New Zealand MP who spent a lifetime crafting a vast imaginary world
Gerald O’Brien lived a very public life – he was a New Zealand MP, anti-war activist and president of the World Peace Council, but not even those closest to him knew of his secret, all-consuming lifelong art project, which resulted in a vast and complex imaginary world. Hidden...
