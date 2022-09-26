To thank TCU students for bringing the energy to Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, head coach Sonny Dykes paid for coffee at union grounds from 8-10 a.m. Monday morning. TCU football defeated SMU 42-32 in Dallas, securing the Frogs’ third straight victory to start the 2022 season. It was an away game, but many TCU students and fans made the trip to support the team.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO