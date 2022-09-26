ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU Recreation Center pool closed ahead of swim and dive season

The indoor pools at the University Recreation Center are filled with scaffolding rather than water. What started as annual maintenance became a construction project when a structural engineering company found that there were major issues with the indoor pools, Aubrey Kurz, the assistant director of aquatics at the rec center.
Know how to defend yourself: TCU Police’s free personal safety workshops

TCU Police is currently offering free personal safety workshops to students, run by Sergeant Richard Martinez. Workshops can be scheduled when and where a student or organization wants. Martinez said TCU is a relatively safe campus, however, anything can happen to anyone, especially when students leave campus, and self-defense and...
TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes thanks fans for support with free coffee

To thank TCU students for bringing the energy to Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, head coach Sonny Dykes paid for coffee at union grounds from 8-10 a.m. Monday morning. TCU football defeated SMU 42-32 in Dallas, securing the Frogs’ third straight victory to start the 2022 season. It was an away game, but many TCU students and fans made the trip to support the team.
