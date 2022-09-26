Read full article on original website
TCU Recreation Center pool closed ahead of swim and dive season
The indoor pools at the University Recreation Center are filled with scaffolding rather than water. What started as annual maintenance became a construction project when a structural engineering company found that there were major issues with the indoor pools, Aubrey Kurz, the assistant director of aquatics at the rec center.
Know how to defend yourself: TCU Police’s free personal safety workshops
TCU Police is currently offering free personal safety workshops to students, run by Sergeant Richard Martinez. Workshops can be scheduled when and where a student or organization wants. Martinez said TCU is a relatively safe campus, however, anything can happen to anyone, especially when students leave campus, and self-defense and...
Bringing the triathlon to Fort Worth: TCU adds women’s triathlon as 22nd intercollegiate sport
TCU hired Jenny Garrison in December of 2021 as the first triathlon coach of the Horned Frogs’ newest varsity sport. Garrison, who was tasked with putting together the inaugural roster of athletes, said she was excited about a new challenge of bringing the sport to a Big 12 school in Texas.
TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes thanks fans for support with free coffee
To thank TCU students for bringing the energy to Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, head coach Sonny Dykes paid for coffee at union grounds from 8-10 a.m. Monday morning. TCU football defeated SMU 42-32 in Dallas, securing the Frogs’ third straight victory to start the 2022 season. It was an away game, but many TCU students and fans made the trip to support the team.
No. 12 TCU soccer shuts out Kansas to remain undefeated in conference play
No. 12 TCU soccer remains undefeated in conference play after they shut out Kansas, 1-0, Sunday at Rock Chalk Park. Senior midfielder Gracie Brian scored the game-winner to notch the Frogs’ sixth victory of the season. Brian scored the first goal for the Horned Frogs in the 47th minute...
