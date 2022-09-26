WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO