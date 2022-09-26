Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
It's STEM Saturday in Shreveport, students can build a chemical clock for free
SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday, October 1st, is STEM Saturday. Students K- 12th grade will learn all about endothermic and exothermic reactions and how the use of molecules and compounds cause different reactions in their experiments. Scholars will get the chance to build their own chemical clock. All required materials will...
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field
Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
westcentralsbest.com
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
KTBS
City eyes demolition of charred buildings from two major fires
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner of the old Shreve Square building that burned one week ago has been given 30 days by Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration to demolish what's left. Otherwise, the city will do it and send him the bill. But KTBS has also learned that the city gave...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. We’re told the new station has modern amenities and more space for...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
KTBS
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?
Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?
However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
KSLA
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Forest Estates are speaking out after they say there was a sudden spike to their rent. Some say they had just one month notice before the rent on their lots nearly doubled. “With this rent increase, from less than $300 to $525 is ridiculous....
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public. The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children...
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
