ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

It's STEM Saturday in Shreveport, students can build a chemical clock for free

SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday, October 1st, is STEM Saturday. Students K- 12th grade will learn all about endothermic and exothermic reactions and how the use of molecules and compounds cause different reactions in their experiments. Scholars will get the chance to build their own chemical clock. All required materials will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field

Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
westcentralsbest.com

Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control

MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
MANSFIELD, LA
K945

Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Harper
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Bat#Wrecking Ball#Fair Grounds Field#Shreveport Captains#Henderson Construction#City Council
KTBS

DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?

Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?

However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field

Comments / 0

Community Policy