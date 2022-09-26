Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Collection
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023
Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
16Arlington RTW Spring 2023
It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Comments / 1