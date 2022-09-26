Read full article on original website
Related
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Yardbarker
The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears
The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup
Kadri has assist in Flames debut; Zegras injured for Ducks. Nazem Kadri had an assist in his debut for the Calgary Flames, a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Wednesday. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary...
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'see a bunch of things' in preseason loss to Hurricanes
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Paul Maurice following Thursday's preseason loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena. Following their 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers feel like they gathered quite a bit. "It was good to see...
NHL
'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut
First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
NHL
Forward progress: Stars' scoring surge could be a sign of things to come
Marchment scores twice and Faksa adds a pair of assists in Dallas' OT exhibition victory over the Coyotes. The Stars have much work to do to get their forward group sorted out before the season opener Oct. 13. But if you wanted to get a good feeling about the scoring depth this team might have, then Tuesday's preseason game against Arizona was a nice boost.
NHL
A Bond Between the Pipes
The 23-year-old, set to enter just his second full season with the Bruins this fall, has quickly embraced the importance of giving back to the community, an ethos of the Black & Gold that dates back decades and a standard set by those that have come before him in the Spoked-B.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras dealing with upper-body injury
Hischier out at least 10 days for Devils; Dellandrea sustains broken finger for Stars. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is being evaluated for an upper-body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Caps Take Weekend Trip to Midwest
The Caps embark up a rare preseason road trip on Friday when they head to the Motor City for a Friday night exhibition tilt with the Detroit Red Wings. A night later, they'll be in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. This weekend preseason journey marks Washington's first overnight preseason trip in nearly six years.
NHL
Devils Open Home-And-Home with Rangers | PRE-GAME STORY
Blackwood questionable, Mercer moves to center as Devils visit MSG. The Devils look to remain undefeated in the preseason with their third game taking place against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on...
NHL
Ducks Assign Five Players to CHL Clubs, Release Cote from PTO
Gage Alexander - G (Swift Current of WHL) Nathan Gaucher - C (Quebec of the QMJHL) Tyson Hinds - D (Sherbrooke of the QMJHL) Sean Tschigerl - C (Calgary of WHL) Olen Zellweger - D (Everett of WHL) Released from PTO:. Charles Cote - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster...
NHL
Getting to Know: Jeff Petry
During my freshman year playing hockey at Michigan State University, my teammates and I were thrilled to watch our counterparts on the men's team win the 2007 national championship. The following season, a local kid named Jeff Petry - a second-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers - headlined the incoming freshman class ready to help the Spartans defend their title.
Comments / 1