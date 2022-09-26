ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
UPI News

Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
Deadline

‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return

Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Polygon

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror

Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record

As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
