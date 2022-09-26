ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo

Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Justin Fields News

Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Bears passing game has been anything but pretty. Even though the Bears are 2-1, there's some cause for concern with how the offense has looked in year two of Justin Fields development. Per The Leap's Peter Bukowski:. "Justin Fields’ 297 passing yards...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana

New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
WREG

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Metlife Stadium News

NFL fans continue to be worried about the field status at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. This past Monday, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a significant knee injury. Fans, along with some NFL players, were blaming the artificial turf at Metlife Stadium. Most NFL players want grass fields. Now,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Pro Bowler#Football Skills#American Football#Afc#Nfc#Abc#Espn#Flag#Nfl Com#Nfl Flag Championships#Chicago Public Schools
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL

Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reacts To The Pro Bowl Decision

The NFL announced a major change to the Pro Bowl over the weekend, and at least one Hall of Famer is in favor of it. Jackie Slater, who made seven Pro Bowls during a decorated 20-year career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he supports the NFL moving away from the traditional Pro Bowl and replacing it with a flag football game and series of challenge competitions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees

Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY

The NFL coaches project

USA TODAY Sports compiled and analyzed demographic data for NFL coaches at every level, head coach to fellow. This ongoing series shares our findings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

If Chiefs-Buccaneers is moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium

With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy