The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo
Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Justin Fields News
Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Bears passing game has been anything but pretty. Even though the Bears are 2-1, there's some cause for concern with how the offense has looked in year two of Justin Fields development. Per The Leap's Peter Bukowski:. "Justin Fields’ 297 passing yards...
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
Monday Night Football: Guests Revealed for ESPN’s ManningCast During Cowboys-Giants Game
The ManningCast returns to Monday Night Football this week, providing fans with an alternate viewing option to conclude Week 3. There’s a great guest list for Monday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, too. Just a few hours before kickoff, Omaha Productions released...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
NFL replacing Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game in 2023
The National Football League is officially eliminating the Pro Bowl, replacing the exhibition contest with a skills competition and flag
CBS Sports
Hurricane Ian: If NFL has to move Buccaneers-Chiefs game from Tampa Bay, why not New England?
With Hurricane Ian potentially set to severely impact the state of Florida, particularly the Tampa Bay area, safety is the No. 1 priority. That's why the NFL is monitoring whether or not to allow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on "Sunday Night Football."
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 grades: Chiefs get a 'D' after upset loss to Colts, Cowboys get 'B+' after Monday win over Giants
It's not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.
WREG
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it...
Bears Chances to Win Over Texans Nearly Doubled After Smith INT
Bears chances to win nearly doubled after Smith INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were in a bind against the Houston Texans with under two minutes to go. Quarterback Davis Mills had the ball in his hands and plenty of time to play in the fourth quarter....
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Metlife Stadium News
NFL fans continue to be worried about the field status at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. This past Monday, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a significant knee injury. Fans, along with some NFL players, were blaming the artificial turf at Metlife Stadium. Most NFL players want grass fields. Now,...
Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL
Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
Legendary NFL Star Reacts To The Pro Bowl Decision
The NFL announced a major change to the Pro Bowl over the weekend, and at least one Hall of Famer is in favor of it. Jackie Slater, who made seven Pro Bowls during a decorated 20-year career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he supports the NFL moving away from the traditional Pro Bowl and replacing it with a flag football game and series of challenge competitions.
Yardbarker
Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees
Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
The NFL coaches project
USA TODAY Sports compiled and analyzed demographic data for NFL coaches at every level, head coach to fellow. This ongoing series shares our findings.
NBC Sports
If Chiefs-Buccaneers is moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium
With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that...
