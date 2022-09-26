Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
mynews13.com
More homebuyers drop out as mortgage rates rise
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jeff Lazerson doesn't have enough words to describe the housing market's current state. "It's painful. It's rough. It's awful. It's scary. It's slow," said Lazerson, the president of Mortgage Grader in Laguna Niguel. "It's just going south." As mortgage rates continue to rise — nearly doubled...
mynews13.com
Anaheim greenlights $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim City Council Tuesday greenlighted a $4 billion mega development around the Honda Center. Earlier this week, the council unanimously approved Henry and Susan Samueli's project called ocV!BE - a massive mixed-use development and entertainment district surrounding the Honda Center and across the street from the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center.
mynews13.com
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of...
