Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Wilmington and New Castle Are the Perfect Stops For a History Lover’s Vacation
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
delawaretoday.com
10 Coastal Delaware Eateries Serving Food in Historic Buildings
These 10 coastal restaurants found new homes in old buildings, offering a beautiful atmosphere and unique dining experience. When workers tore down a wall in the old Seafood Shack, they found newspapers from 1932, which had served as insulation. “It was really cool; it was really well preserved,” says Lion Gardner, who owns the Rehoboth Beach building with his wife, Meg.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware should feel some effects from Ian
After it gets done battering Florida, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are going to bring rain and wind to Delaware, meaning it could be a dismal weekend for outdoor activities. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell says after dumping more than a foot of rain on central Florida, Ian will exit to the Atlantic and curl back to South Carolina.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT analyzing Dewey-to-Fenwick corridor
If flooding forces transportation officials to close Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach, motorists must take an 18-mile detour through Millsboro and Dagsboro. The Delaware Department of Transportation recognizes this isn’t an ideal scenario, so it’s working with consultants on the SR 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study to develop and prioritize future improvements and projects for the six-mile stretch between Dewey Beach and the Maryland state line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
Comments / 3