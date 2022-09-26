Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Synovos Consolidation Creates Single MRO Supply Chain Solutions Business
RS Group plc combined its global maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supply chain solutions business into a single brand called RS Integrated Supply. Previously trading as IESA and Synovos, the transition to RS Integrated Supply marks the first step in the group’s transition to consolidate its operating brands under one unified identity.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
5 Ways to Leverage New Supply Chain Innovations
The COVID-19 pandemic subjected global supply chains to a major stress test, with manufacturing disruptions and shipping bottlenecks even as customer demand spiked and global energy supplies constricted. That’s driven companies to make big investments in logistics tech and supply chain management processes. In fact, nearly 80% of supply chain leaders accelerated their digital transformation during the pandemic, and two-thirds will further increase investments this year.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to be Quantum Ready in Supply Chain and Logistics
Technology moves fast. It’s hard to keep up, particularly in an industry like supply chain and logistics where innovation can change course (literally and figuratively) in an instant. This pace of innovation has led supply chain and logistics professionals to consistently reevaluate their technical strategy — in an effort to gain an edge by reducing cost, automating process and optimizing operations.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
CFOs Adjusting Supply Chain Models
Chief financial officers (CFOs) and finance leaders are changing the way they look at supply chain models, according to a new Protiviti survey. In fact, 45% of finance leaders are turning to revenue assurance models that emphasize flexibility and resilience, and away from efficiency-based supply chain models, such as just-in-time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One
Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible
The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Dispatch Planning Solution Provides Better Predictability
GoComet launched its GoPlan product, a data-backed dispatch planning solution that allows shippers to plan freight delivery schedules with improved predictability, in order to provide their customers with better ETAs. "The new product aims at creating a seamless experience for customers across the globe to pre-plan their shipments using GoPlan...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Build Resiliency in Uncertain Economic Conditions
*This content brought to you in partnership with SAP*. As businesses strive to build resiliency in response to current uncertain economic conditions, their leadership teams must have clearly defined objectives. In fact, throughout the remainder of 2022, Sudy Bharadwaj, VP, strategic engagements, SAP, advises businesses to focus on three key...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Ship Central to Optimize Packing-to-Delivery Process
To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central, a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes and accelerate customer deliveries. “Now, more than ever, warehouse operations are under pressure to increase output without additional resources to do so,” says...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Importance of Validated and Secure Visual Inspection
The manufacturing industry faced a major setback after losing roughly 1.4 million jobs at the onset of the pandemic, and it’s struggled since then to hire entry-level and skilled workers to refill the positions and resolve the resulting supply chain disruptions. Although Deloitte says 84% of manufacturing jobs lost during 2020 have been added back to payrolls, turnover is still high.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Linnworks Acquires SkuVault, Expands Omnichannel Presence
Linnworks acquired SkuVault, bringing together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating growth for omnichannel sellers. “We are very excited for the combination of our local and global talent that will drive significant value to our customers, employees and partners,” says Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks. “We deeply appreciate SkuVault’s leading position within the North American market, driven by its highly differentiated product that offers rich features and functionality across the IMS and OMS value chain, as well as its deep WMS and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities. We look forward to the depth of experience and spirit of innovation that the SkuVault team will bring to the shared company.”
Comments / 0