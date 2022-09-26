Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
WMUR.com
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in effort to redirect it; New Hampshire experts weigh in
CONCORD, N.H. — A NASA spacecraft intentionally crash into an asteroid in an attempt to redirect it as a test mission in the name of planetary defense. So far, NASA's DART mission appears to be successful, as they smashed a small spacecraft into an asteroid some 7 million miles away from earth at 7:14 p.m. Monday.
WMUR.com
Video from space station shows incredible size, scope of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 storm. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring the state of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
nhbr.com
Offshore wind conference sees potential economic windfall for New Hampshire
The development of offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Maine as a source of electric power offers opportunities for the state of New Hampshire, but the opportunities lean more heavily on economic benefits for the Granite State as opposed to direct energy benefits, according to information presented during a day-long New Hampshire Offshore Wind Summit held Sept. 27 in Portsmouth.
WMUR.com
Video: 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire describes Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. A 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire described her experience while her family was waiting out the storm in Orlando.
WMUR.com
Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
WMUR.com
Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire volunteers head to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian strikes
LACONIA, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida on Wednesday, some Red Cross volunteers from New Hampshire mobilized to offer help. Some volunteers arrived in Florida before the storm hit, at least three were deployed Wednesday, and more planned to head south in the coming days. "Wherever...
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials announce 12 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report. Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,705. There are 1,971 known active cases in the state,...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best craft breweries in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best craft breweries in New Hampshire. Schilling Beer Co. says it's committed to brewing European-style beers. Spyglass has a wide range of brews available, from festbiers to double IPAs to sours. 3. Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton. Fans of Kettlehead Brewing Co....
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity launches to help communities affect change
The Granite State has a new nonprofit called the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity. The purpose of the organization is to advance race and economic issues in New Hampshire. President and CEO Anthony Poore said the ultimate goal is to affect long-term change in communities. “Changes and shifts...
