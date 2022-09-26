Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
kbia.org
New St. Louis development plan seeks economic justice for overlooked neighborhoods
St. Louis leaders unveiled a new economic development plan Wednesday that seeks to reverse the historic harm done to the city’s majority Black and brown neighborhoods from decades of past development decisions. The Economic Justice Action Plan lays a path for ways the city can build economic opportunity over...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
Historic African American schoolhouse in Chesterfield to soon open for tours
Crews have revitalized a historic African American schoolhouse, and it's almost ready for tours.
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
Maryland Heights named among Fortune’s Top 25 places for families to live
St. Louis suburb Maryland Heights is honored as one of the top spots for families to live in the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis weather to avoid effects of Hurricane Ian
Ian is battering the east coast, but in the Bi-State, things are quiet. Pleasant, fall-like weather continues for the next 10 days.
St. Louis Police Union Cuts Ties With Controversial Leader Jeff Roorda
The Riverfront Times reported Monday that the St. Louis Police Officers Association asked the city to remove Roorda from union-related emails. The post St. Louis Police Union Cuts Ties With Controversial Leader Jeff Roorda appeared first on NewsOne.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own
It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
KSDK
Man shot on Temple Place in north St. Louis
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. St. Louis police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Chinese: Corner 17
Earlier this year, a social media influencer felt firsthand the ferocity with which the St. Louis restaurant community comes to the defense of its own when he dragged Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-2402) online after the restaurant refused to give him free food. The telling thing about the incident is not only the strength of our civic pride but that Corner 17 is such a beloved spot people were willing to come to its defense. If you’ve dined at this Delmar Loop eatery, you understand why. Known for its hand-pulled noodles, Corner 17 offers an expansive menu of delectable delights, like cumin lamb, a wide range of bao and dumplings, and twice-cooked pork belly that is positively life-changing. Add to this a wonderful selection of bubble tea and it’s clear why everyone in town has its back. —Cheryl Baehr.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
Comments / 0