Saint Louis, MO

edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own

It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Chinese: Corner 17

Earlier this year, a social media influencer felt firsthand the ferocity with which the St. Louis restaurant community comes to the defense of its own when he dragged Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-2402) online after the restaurant refused to give him free food. The telling thing about the incident is not only the strength of our civic pride but that Corner 17 is such a beloved spot people were willing to come to its defense. If you’ve dined at this Delmar Loop eatery, you understand why. Known for its hand-pulled noodles, Corner 17 offers an expansive menu of delectable delights, like cumin lamb, a wide range of bao and dumplings, and twice-cooked pork belly that is positively life-changing. Add to this a wonderful selection of bubble tea and it’s clear why everyone in town has its back. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

