Eye Opener: Hurricane Ian targets South Carolina
Hurricane Ian moves to South Carolina after leaving catastrophic damage in southwestern and central Florida. Also, Russian President Putin is expected to formally annex four regions from Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
FDNY veteran, and 9/11 first responder, killed in "barbaric and completely unprovoked" New York City stabbing
A longtime veteran with the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services was fatally stabbed Thursday in an unprovoked attack during her lunch break, police said. A suspect has been taken into custody. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, a 25-year FDNY EMS veteran, was stabbed multiple times Thursday afternoon...
A view of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast
David Begnaud boards a chopper to get an aerial view of the enormity of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast. He also speaks to a family of four who had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
Hurricane Ian live updates: Broward hit by tornadoes, planes overturned at North Perry Airport
Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida. 1:30 a.m. Tornado Warning issued for areas near Broward County. 1:10 a.m. Miami-Dade County has suspended countywide transit services –...
Driving through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in western Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before tearing its way through Florida's Gulf Coast. It left at least 2.5 million customers without power and caused devastating flooding across the region. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is driving from Tampa to Fort Myers to survey the damage.
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
NEXT Weather: Remnants of Ian expected to bring heavy rain to Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After leaving catastrophic damage in Florida, Ian has regained hurricane status and will hit South Carolina on Friday. It will hit the state as a Category 1 storm. The storm could bring a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains"...
California attorney general warns town against abortion ban as governor signs 13 reproductive health bills
A city in California is considering legislation that would ban abortions within the city. In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned Temecula's city council not to pass such legislation, threatening legal action if it attempts to go above state law. In a letter sent Friday to the city's mayor...
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect
- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday
Englewood Connect is on Green Street, just off Halsted Street. It's part of the city's Invest South West program and will create a culinary center and event space.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Foothill Farms
According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
