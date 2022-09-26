ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend

With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport gives update on water meters, billing

More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU says sunny days, cool nights make for vibrant fall

Hillsides throughout the Appalachian Highlands are starting to show brushes of yellow and orange, a sure signal that autumn has arrived. East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for spectacular fall foliage.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Doggie Splash rescheduled due to possible inclement weather

KINGSPORT — Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, the Doggie Splash Bash has been rescheduled to Oct. 8, city officials said. The annual Doggie Splash Bash, hosted by Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department, is an event where dogs can run and play with their furry friends in an enclosed area, under the water jets, water cannons and dumping buckets of the Riverview Splash Pad.
KINGSPORT, TN
Brandon Shell
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022

GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled

The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day

NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
wcyb.com

Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
LEBANON, VA
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch including Avery County, NC 310 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022

NCZ033-035>037-056-057-069>072-082-501>504-SCZ009-014-300315- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0004.220930T1600Z-221001T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Rowan-Lincoln-Gaston- Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell- Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-York-Chester- Including the cities of Charlotte, Taylorsville, Hickory, Advance,. Blackstock, Bethlehem, Fork Church, Ingalls, Matthews, Pleasant. Grove, Chester, Gastonia, Valdese, Lincolnton, Patterson, Hiddenite,. Mooresville, Millersville, Sawmills, Banner Elk, Granite Falls,. Stony Point, Newland, Weddington, Crouse, Indian Trail, Kings Creek,. Newton,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Happy Valley High School has soft lockdown on Thursday

ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School on Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

