Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Safety complaints lead VDOT to replace rusted guardrail terminals on I-81 near Bristol, Marion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has replaced 18 guardrail end terminals after complaints from a safety advocate and questions from News Channel 11. With their iconic black and yellow diagonal stripes, guardrail end terminals are metal plates designed to peel away guardrails from a crashing car. But Steve Eimers […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gives update on water meters, billing
More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU says sunny days, cool nights make for vibrant fall
Hillsides throughout the Appalachian Highlands are starting to show brushes of yellow and orange, a sure signal that autumn has arrived. East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for spectacular fall foliage.
Kingsport Times-News
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Kingsport Times-News
Doggie Splash rescheduled due to possible inclement weather
KINGSPORT — Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, the Doggie Splash Bash has been rescheduled to Oct. 8, city officials said. The annual Doggie Splash Bash, hosted by Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department, is an event where dogs can run and play with their furry friends in an enclosed area, under the water jets, water cannons and dumping buckets of the Riverview Splash Pad.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
Kingsport Times-News
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Kingsport Times-News
Silver alert issued for missing Kingsport woman
A silver alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Kingsport woman. Cathy Kaywood was last seen walking from her home near Brookside Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day
NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
supertalk929.com
Students questioned, cell phones taken as part of threat investigation at Happy Valley High School
A police presence and a soft lockdown were triggered Thursday afternoon at Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton following reports of a student making threats to harm others. No weapons were found according to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley who also said in a statement that the students involved were...
Happy Valley High School placed on ‘soft lockdown’ after report of threats
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Happy Valley High School on Thursday after a report of a student making threats to harm other students. According to a release from the CCSO, the incident was reported at 12:45 p.m., and the high school was placed on a ‘soft lockdown’ while […]
wcyb.com
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch including Avery County, NC 310 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
NCZ033-035>037-056-057-069>072-082-501>504-SCZ009-014-300315- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0004.220930T1600Z-221001T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Rowan-Lincoln-Gaston- Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell- Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-York-Chester- Including the cities of Charlotte, Taylorsville, Hickory, Advance,. Blackstock, Bethlehem, Fork Church, Ingalls, Matthews, Pleasant. Grove, Chester, Gastonia, Valdese, Lincolnton, Patterson, Hiddenite,. Mooresville, Millersville, Sawmills, Banner Elk, Granite Falls,. Stony Point, Newland, Weddington, Crouse, Indian Trail, Kings Creek,. Newton,...
wcyb.com
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School has soft lockdown on Thursday
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School on Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and...
