Ron Howard to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Ron Howard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23. Recently, Howard directed and produced the biographical survival feature, “Thirteen Lives,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, the film revolves around a team of divers and their mission to rescue twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team who are trapped in a system of underground caves. “Thirteen Lives” will be screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, followed by an in-person conversation with...
Rhea Perlman salutes 'Cheers' for sitcom's 40th anniversary
Rhea Perlman reflected on "Cheers" for the sitcom's 40th anniversary, and weighed in on the chances for a reboot.
Hollywood Flashback: ‘The Man Who Laughs’ Was the First to Make Smiles Scary
Paramount’s Smile, in theaters Sept. 30, is the latest fright flick to benefit from a sinister grin. But the granddaddy of all scary smile films dates back to 1928, when Universal Pictures released The Man Who Laughs, an adaptation of the 1869 Victor Hugo novel. The studio had success with another Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which it had adapted into a Lon Chaney showcase in 1923. Chaney would physically transform once again into a deformed gothic antihero — this time, Gwynplaine, a nobleman’s son who is hideously disfigured when the king orders a permanent smile carved into...
‘Blonde’ Sound Team on How Ana de Armas Perfected Marilyn Monroe’s Voice
Sound designer/re-recording mixer Leslie Shatz has used his finely tuned skills to service many movies, from cutting Yoda’s dialogue in “The Empire Strikes Back” to collaborating with Toto on David Lynch’s “Dune.” Yet with “Blonde” (now streaming on Netflix), based on author Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized look at Marilyn Monroe’s life and death, he and filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) reunite a third time to create a striking sonic experience. “Andrew’s very untraditional in terms of sound,” Shatz says. “He wants sounds to have an emotional context.” In order to immerse audiences...
What critics are saying about ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
The reviews (both good and bad) of the spooky Salem-set sequel now streaming on Disney+. Almost 30 years after the release of 1993’s Salem-set spookfest “Hocus Pocus,” Disney has released its sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” on Disney+, reuniting the Sanderson sisters just in time for the unofficial start of Halloween season.
