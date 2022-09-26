Read full article on original website
Great Falls police officer appreciates supportive community
The senior police officer sees a uniqueness on the streets of Great Falls and it's in large part due to the community that makes up the city.
Fairfield Sun Times
Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As childcare needs continue to rise in the Treasure State, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is looking to develop an employer sponsored childcare program. Alluvion Health is partnering with businesses to open about 40 slots that families using employed sponsored childcare could have and it can also be an incentive for employers offering benefits to potential employees.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mack Emett Burgess
Mack Emett Burgess, 89 years, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Benefis. Mack’s entire life from childhood to his dying day was overcoming obstacles, but this last obstacle, cancer, he could not overcome. Mack was born on October 29,...
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park
A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls
Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the wanted person who had a no-bond warrant.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says more stations are needed
There are four fire stations situated across Great Falls, but Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Chief Jeremy Jones says it isn’t enough.
Fairfield Sun Times
10th St. Bridge holds ribbon cutting ceremony
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 3 decades, work on the 10th Street Bridge has finished and today, September 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to 'officially' open the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. The historic bridge across the Missouri River is a testament to the vision of Paris...
Fairfield Sun Times
GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October
Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wanted person deceased following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) initially reported law enforcement was working an incident in the vicinity of 18th Ave. S and 2nd St. S. Just after 8:00 am,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Public Schools athletics office monitoring if it is safe for games to go on this afternoon
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning. Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time. The office will monitor...
Fairfield Sun Times
Michael Thomas Kuntz
Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life. Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in...
montanarightnow.com
GFHS placed in lockdown this afternoon after student assaults staff members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27. This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
Fairfield Sun Times
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning.
