ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 1

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As childcare needs continue to rise in the Treasure State, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is looking to develop an employer sponsored childcare program. Alluvion Health is partnering with businesses to open about 40 slots that families using employed sponsored childcare could have and it can also be an incentive for employers offering benefits to potential employees.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Mack Emett Burgess

Mack Emett Burgess, 89 years, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Benefis. Mack’s entire life from childhood to his dying day was overcoming obstacles, but this last obstacle, cancer, he could not overcome. Mack was born on October 29,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
Fairfield Sun Times

Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#Charity
Fairfield Sun Times

10th St. Bridge holds ribbon cutting ceremony

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 3 decades, work on the 10th Street Bridge has finished and today, September 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to 'officially' open the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. The historic bridge across the Missouri River is a testament to the vision of Paris...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
visitgreatfallsmontana.org

10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October

Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Michael Thomas Kuntz

Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life. Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate

Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy