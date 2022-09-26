Read full article on original website
Related
drifttravel.com
Autumn Activities in Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Italy
Blanketed by warm hues of orange, red and green, Courmayeur Mont Blanc shows off its seasonal beauty as Autumn draws in and offers a wealth of activities and events for all to enjoy, both indoors and outdoors. The events schedule for October is as follows:. 8th October – Runners from...
drifttravel.com
The celebration is back and better! Día de los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta.
Día De Los Muertos is celebrated throughout Mexico on November 1 and 2 to honor loved ones with parades and lively gatherings, and for the first time since 2019, festivities in Puerto Vallarta are going to be back in full swing. The huge “Death is Alive” parade is officially returning after a 2-year hiatus, and soon, painted skeletons, colorful floats, and vibrant music will fill the cobblestone streets. Additionally, the famous Malecon will be decorated with altars, and travelers can still see the elaborate and personal offerings, marigold petals, and candles on display at the historic 5 de Diciembre cemetery, the city’s oldest graveyard.
drifttravel.com
Celebrate Creole Heritage Month at Windjammer Landing
In celebration of Creole Heritage Month this October, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is hosting a series of activities and entertainment welcome to all guests. During Creole, locals reflect on creole culture and the importance of preserving the island’s heritage through music, dance and food. The month is a celebration of the richness and diversity of Saint Lucia’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage. The resort will hold a feature activity at 2:30pm on the first three Fridays of October and a full day of celebrations on the 28th October.
drifttravel.com
Hocus Pocus stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage via Airbnb
It’s all a bunch of Hocus Pocus at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, where, for the first time ever, guests can run amok this Halloween season when the soul-stealing, spellbinding trio invites visitors to get into the Halloween ‘spirit’ with an overnight stay at the scene of their scheming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drifttravel.com
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!
Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
drifttravel.com
Explora Journeys Introduces ‘Ocean Wellness’
Explora Journeys is delighted to announce that guests on board EXPLORA I will not only be exhilarated by the travel discoveries they encounter on their journey, they will also have a chance to slow down, optimize their wellbeing, and find a renewed sense of calm and centredness. Welcome to Ocean...
drifttravel.com
Great Plains Launches Six Destination Dining Experiences in Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe
Great Plains, the iconic African eco-tourism organization, is delighted to serve up its most exceptional epicurean adventures to date. The new bucket list in the bush destination dining experiences are available at Great Plains’ most iconic luxury camps in Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. Ranging from a horseback breakfast in...
drifttravel.com
Culinary Themed Cruises Award Winning Chefs
Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises has announced its lineup of James Beard Foundation®-affiliated guest chefs for its series of three themed culinary cruises in 2023. The trio of acclaimed visiting chefs include D.C.’s Jerome Grant; New York’s Ayesha Nurdjaja; and Boston’s Tracy Chang. Windstar is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drifttravel.com
Blue Waters Resort & Spa: An Idyllic Getaway in Antigua
If you’re in need of a relaxing vacation and in even greater need of a little direction, keep reading! The Caribbean’s dual-island dynamo of Antigua and Barbuda is home to both breathtaking scenery and incredible resorts. That’s why it’s no surprise many people flock to these sister islands for some much-needed R&R. Whether it be for the beautiful beaches and surreal hiking trails or the rum and reggae, these islands represent the ideal getaway. Among the many incredible properties on the islands, Blue Waters Resort & Spa may be uniquely deserving of the title “hidden gem”!
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
drifttravel.com
The French Polynesia with Variety Cruises
Variety Cruises, Greek-owned small ship cruise company, is the first cruise line to introduce Makatea as a key stop in its new Tahiti itinerary. The island of Makatea is like no other found in French Polynesia. The limestone cliffs tower over the coast and the island’s interior shows significant vegetation, complete with a few species of endemic birds and a peculiar expanse of limestone holes. In the early 20th century, important reserves of phosphate were discovered in these naturally occurring holes, and for over 50 years the island was the centre of a thriving phosphate mining business. The mining ceased in the 1960s, and the island went from a population of thousands to less than 100 inhabitants. Today, this sleepy but spectacular island is home to three species of threatened endemic birds: the beautiful Makatea fruit dove, the impressive imperial pigeon, and the comely singer extraordinaire, the reed warbler.
Comments / 0