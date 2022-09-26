Read full article on original website
New Haven Independent
Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit
Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
Newington Town Crier
Union representing Newington town and BOE employees files nine complaints with labor board
The union representing Newington town and board of education employees has filed nine complaints with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, alleging Town Manager Keith Chapman violated municipal labor law by refusing to negotiate over pandemic pay, retaliating against bargaining unit members and subcontracting their work. Council 4 of...
New Reading Plan Cautiously Embraced
Committee alders welcomed the New Haven Public Schools’ (NHPS) new math and literacy plan — which officials claimed may shift towards a more phonics-based“structured” reading program — while questions arose about whether the draft proposal is complete enough to effect significant needed change. School...
Fair Process Qs Stall Fair Rent Hearing
Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission convened Thursday night to continue hearing its first slate of cases in four years — and wound up further postponing a determination on what constitutes fair rent to figure out how to hold a fair meeting. Tenants of Mix Avenue apartment complex Seramonte Estates...
orangetownnews.com
Zoners Hesitantly Allow Dispensary in Commercial Zone, Nix Winery Plans
The Orange Plan and Zoning Commission, at its September 20 meeting, did away with a moratorium it had adopted about a year ago on allowing cannabis establishments in town, thereby allowing an applicant to submit a site plan. At the same meeting the commissioners, after lengthy discussion, denied an application by Stappa Vinyard owners to increase outdoor seating capacity.
Ed Board Adopts “Climate Emergency” Resolution
The Board of Education has accepted climate activists’ challenge to reduce the public schools system’s carbon footprint — by unanimously approving a new “climate emergency” resolution put forward by the New Haven Climate Movement (NHCM). The school board took that vote Tuesday night during...
New Haven Independent
City Notice: Notice Of Decision
In accordance with Article IV section 3 (a) and Article V section 1 (d) of the City Charter, 2013 revised, notice is hereby given of the enactment and approval of the following named ordinance:. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS AMENDING THE NEW HAVEN CODE OF ORDINANCES...
Crisis Team Complaint Laments Lack Of Plan
A recently filed state labor board complaint by New Haven’s police union claims that the city failed to provide cops with a clear “program operational plan” in the runup to the start of training for a long-delayed effort to send social workers instead of police officers in response to certain 911 calls.
New Haven Independent
Derby Mayor's Chief Of Staff Responds To BOE Member's Criticism
DERBY – Mayor Rich Dziekan’s chief of staff said a board of education member’s letter to the editor published last week was purely political. “Quite frankly I don’t appreciate Mongillo politicizing the whole thing. She took a situation that was relayed to her and tried to use it for political purposes. I think using children and their education, or their safety, to accomplish your own political agenda is disgusting,” Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff, said.
Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections
Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
New Haven Independent
How Much Is Derby's Sewer System Worth?
DERBY — The committee investigating whether it makes financial sense to privatize the city’s wastewater system recommended the city hire a firm to conduct an appraisal. At a meeting Sept. 26, the members of the Derby WPCA Privatization Committee voted to recommend hiring Raftelis, a nationwide company with...
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be "edibles." Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Quinnipiac Pitches Campus Rezoning
Quinnipiac University made its first official pitch of a “master” redevelopment plan to Hamden zoners — and, in turn, filed the town’s first-ever ask for a multi-property rezoning makeover. That took place Tuesday evening at a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, during a...
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
Hill Makes 911 Call — To 911
The city’s director of public safety communications had a message for the Hill South community management team: in an emergency, call 911 — not the personal number of the neighborhood’s top cop. “We did call 911,” responded Meghan Currey, who heads the neighborhood’s Wilson Library Branch. “Nobody...
Randy Cox Sues City, Police For $100M
Richard “Randy” Cox’s lawyers have filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the city and five New Haven police officers seeking $100 million in damages for the cops’ alleged violations of the paralyzed 36-year-old New Havener’s constitutional rights. Wallingford-based attorneys R.J. Weber III...
New Haven Independent
Derby Government Needs to Decide Whether To Buy Two New Police Vehicles ASAP
DERBY – City officials need to buy two automobiles ASAP if they want to maintain a safe fleet of police vehicles. New Derby Police Chief Scott Todd said the police department usually buys two new vehicles a year, a practice that’s been done for some 24 years. The idea is to replace front-line vehicles that have roughly 100,000 miles on the odometer.
Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
