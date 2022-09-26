Read full article on original website
Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
Inmate at Safford federal prison hospitalized after overdose
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 25-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution – Safford was hospitalized for a drug overdose on Sunday. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and paramedics from Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to the prison at about 6:50 p.m. regarding an inmate overdose.
Man turns self in after shooting stepson
GRAHAM COUNTY – An elderly male self-surrendered to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday night after allegedly shooting his stepson. Richard Denton, 73, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, and endangerment. On Tuesday, The Graham County Attorney’s Office officially filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Denton was assigned Dennis McCarthy as his public defender.
Alford Joe Turner Sr
Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on September 21st in Thatcher, AZ. Alford was born in Safford, AZ on January 19, 1952, to his beloved parents Joe David and Doras Lue Turner; he was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond with. He was the oldest of 5 children.
Jozell Earp
Jozelle Earp, of Safford, Arizona, entered into rest September 22, 2022, at The Beehive Assisted Living in Thatcher, Arizona. She was 94. Jozelle was born July 8, 1928, in Whitney, Texas, to Homer and Carol Sensing. Jozelle is preceded in death by: her husband, Bill. She is survived by: 3...
Clifton, Arizona – September 2022 – Historic Town in a Narrow Valley
Clifton is in narrow canyon, not in a valley. Have been here for 39 years. Was raised in San Luis Valley of Colorado. largest alpine valleyin the U.S. and perhaps the world. Perhaps you are from the city and are not awar of a canyon vs. a valley. Clifton is...
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
Volunteers and organization of the year, grants presented by ACF of the Gila Valley
THATCHER — More than $33,000 is being granted to nonprofit organizations serving Graham and Greenlee counties, courtesy of the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley. Grant recipients were announced during the ACF of the Gila Valley’s first awards ceremony in two years Tuesday at Eastern Arizona College.
Voice of the Valley: Chamber member, Gila Repair
Wendy Sherrill and Eric Kelly with Gila Repair, and Kristine Marchionne with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Native plant sale kicks off GWP’s 30th birthday
SAFFORD —The Gila Watershed Partnership is conducting its Fall Native Plant Sale, with a special in-person event Saturday, Oct. 1. The in-person event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, and is in celebration of GWP’s 30th anniversary. “On that Saturday, my wife Julie, who is a horticulturist...
