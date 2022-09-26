ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Inmate at Safford federal prison hospitalized after overdose

GRAHAM COUNTY – A 25-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution – Safford was hospitalized for a drug overdose on Sunday. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and paramedics from Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to the prison at about 6:50 p.m. regarding an inmate overdose.
SAFFORD, AZ
Man turns self in after shooting stepson

GRAHAM COUNTY – An elderly male self-surrendered to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday night after allegedly shooting his stepson. Richard Denton, 73, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, and endangerment. On Tuesday, The Graham County Attorney’s Office officially filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Denton was assigned Dennis McCarthy as his public defender.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Alford Joe Turner Sr

Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on September 21st in Thatcher, AZ. Alford was born in Safford, AZ on January 19, 1952, to his beloved parents Joe David and Doras Lue Turner; he was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond with. He was the oldest of 5 children.
SAFFORD, AZ
Jozell Earp

Jozelle Earp, of Safford, Arizona, entered into rest September 22, 2022, at The Beehive Assisted Living in Thatcher, Arizona. She was 94. Jozelle was born July 8, 1928, in Whitney, Texas, to Homer and Carol Sensing. Jozelle is preceded in death by: her husband, Bill. She is survived by: 3...
SAFFORD, AZ
Native plant sale kicks off GWP’s 30th birthday

SAFFORD —The Gila Watershed Partnership is conducting its Fall Native Plant Sale, with a special in-person event Saturday, Oct. 1. The in-person event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, and is in celebration of GWP’s 30th anniversary. “On that Saturday, my wife Julie, who is a horticulturist...
SAFFORD, AZ

