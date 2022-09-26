Read full article on original website
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Sherwin Williams Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year—and It Evokes All The Coziness We're Craving
It's going to make you want to curl up in a blanket with a warm mug between your hands.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Moth Tiny House Welcomes Storytellers & Listeners
Meet The Moth: A unique tiny home designed to bring the feel of a Georgia front porch (complete with light-seeking moths) to New York, where poet and novelist George Dawes Green can host story-telling events. This THOW has a four-panel front door that completely opens so the indoors and outdoors...
yankodesign.com
These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape
Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
aarp.org
Home Design With the Future in Mind
Watch as Architectural Digest’s Editor, Lila Allen, and AARP’s VP of Family, Home and Community, Rodney Harrell, came together for a virtual conversation about how to design your forever home to accommodate shifts in your life.
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home
Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
