California State

starvedrock.media

California gets a slew of new housing laws

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Newsom signs package of abortion bills into law

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed over a dozen new abortion bills, including new privacy protections and bans on law enforcement providing information to out-of-state entities regarding abortion in the state. Opponents say the state is committing "infanticide." The package of bills, 13 in total,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

WV Gov. Justice will again propose ending state income tax

(The Center Square) – West Virginia officials are again working on drafting a bill to phase out West Virginia's income tax, which will be introduced to the legislature, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy announced late Tuesday afternoon. "We are starting the process right now, in 2022, of proposing...
INCOME TAX
starvedrock.media

Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
starvedrock.media

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can't have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Ohio's fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days

(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state's fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
ILLINOIS STATE

