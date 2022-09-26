Read full article on original website
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries.
Musk Debuts Autonomous Version of Optimus Robot
Tesla CEO offers public a view of the independent moving robot he says could sell for under $20,000. Elon Musk held a coming out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved and...
